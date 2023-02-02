DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

A meeting to review the arrangements for the rally and its related preparation regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at DC Office, here, on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting to review the arrangements for the rally and its related preparation regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day was held at DC Office, here, on Thursday.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed on February 5th (Sunday).

Deputy Commissioner Ms. Rabiaya Siyal chaired the meeting, today.

The meeting decided that the main public rally will be taken out on February 05 at 10:00am from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana to Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library, in which the representatives of NGOs, Chamber of Commerce and Industry and trade union, as well as the government officers/ officials of all the departments would participate to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

The DC directed the officers of social welfare department, representatives of NGOs and officials of the Revenue department to display the banners in the city and towns in this regard so that the people know the importance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The meeting also decided that the education department will organize a speech competition among the students of various schools at Pilot Higher Secondary School. The Arts Council will also arrange the photo exhibition to mark the day.