DC Larkana presides meeting regarding law and order situation during Muharram

L:ARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho Wednesday presided over a meeting of the District Peace Committee (DPC) to maintain peace, law and order situation during the Muharram-ul-Harram and other matters at the conference hall of DC office.

The meeting reviewed and discussed activating the district and taluka peace committees and law and order situation.

Special instructions will be issued to the departments concerned to ensure religious harmony during the processions and majalis. The meeting was attended by members of the District Peace Committee and Ulemas of both sects.