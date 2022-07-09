DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, on Saturday reviewed the arrangements being made to improve sanitary conditions on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was attended by Municipal Commissioner Larkana, officials of Municipal and district police, Revenue departments and Town Officers of the district to discuss measures required to be taken for timely disposal of offal and maintenance of law and order in the city and other towns of the district.

They said that taluka administrations in cooperation with Municipal and Town administrations would make arrangements for disposal of offal as per previous practice.

The meeting decided that measures would be taken to improve transportation of offal to the 'land fill sites' and proper disposal of the waste.

It was agreed that proper machinery would be provided for this purpose. It was further decided that deputy commissioner and other officers would visit the 'land fill sites' to inspect the arrangements.

The meeting decided that Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtairkars would monitor the working in areas falling in their jurisdiction, whereas Revenue officers would also monitor the working in their respective areas.

Besides, Municipal Corporation, all Town committees would establish emergency centres in their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner also advised the health officials to ensure the duties of doctors and other staff in the main hospital of the district during Eid holidays.

He also directed the officers of Local bodies that they should cancel the holidays of sanitation staff and make proper arrangements to remove the wastage of sacrificial animals, adding that he directed the officials concerned to remove the contamination and stink of sacrificial animals on the first day of Eid.

He warned that no negligence should be made in this connection and strict action would be taken against the violators.