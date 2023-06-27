Open Menu

DC Larkana Reviews Arrangements For Eid Ul Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 08:49 PM

DC Larkana reviews arrangements for Eid ul Azha

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal, on Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements being made to improve sanitary conditions on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

A meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal, on Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements being made to improve sanitary conditions on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The meeting was attended by Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, officials of Municipal and officials of district police, Revenue departments and Town Officers of the district, and Officials of SSWMA to discuss measures required to be taken for timely disposal of offal and maintenance of law and order in the city and other towns of the district.

The participants of the meeting said that no cattle market would be allowed to be set up elsewhere.

They said that taluka administrations in cooperation with Municipal and Town administrations would make arrangements for disposal of offal as per previous practice.

The meeting decided that measures would be taken to improve transportation of offal to the 'landfill sites' and proper disposal of the waste.

It was agreed that proper machinery would be provided for this purpose. It was further decided that the deputy commissioner and other officers would visit the 'land fill sites' to inspect the arrangements.

The meeting decided that Assistant Commissioners and Taluka Mukhtairkars would monitor the working in areas falling in their jurisdiction, whereas Revenue officers would also monitor the working in their respective areas.

Besides, Municipal Corporation, all Town committees would establish emergency centres in their respective areas.

The Deputy Commissioner also advised the health officials to ensure the duties of doctors and other staff in the main hospitals of the district during Eid holidays.

She also directed the officers of Local bodies that they should cancel the holidays of sanitation staff and make proper arrangements to remove the wastage of sacrificial animals.

She directed the officials concerned to remove the contamination and stink of sacrificial animals on the Eid days.

DC Larkana warned that no negligence should be made in this connection and strict action would be taken against the violators.

