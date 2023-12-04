Open Menu

DC Larkana To Chair Annual Meeting Of District ASB

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 08:11 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The annual meeting of the District Armed Services board (DASB) Larkana will be held on December 13, 2023, at Durbar Hall of DC Office Larkana at 11 am.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar will preside over the meeting as the President of the Board.

The issues related to the welfare and rehabilitation of serving and retired soldiers related to Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kamber- Shahdadkot districts will be discussed in the meeting.

HWOs, DASB Larkana officers, staff, and officials of all the concerned departments have been directed to attend the meeting.

