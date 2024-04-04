Open Menu

DC Larkana Visit Disposal Site For Drinking Water In Ratodero.

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana visited the disposal site located on Shikarpur Road in Ratodero Tulka on Thursday.

He was informed by the staff about the disposal machines and instructed them to ensure the cleanliness of Ratodero city and arrange purified drinking water for public.

"I know about shortage of water here, we are working on it and soon you will have a purified drinking water available in the city", he added

On this occasion, he gave further instructions to the officials and said that cleanliness of the city is our first priority so that the residents do not have any complaints.

He further said that it is our responsibility to make the cities clean adding that in this regard, any shortcoming would be intolerable.

