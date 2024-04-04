DC Larkana Visit Disposal Site For Drinking Water In Ratodero.
Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Chana visited the disposal site located on Shikarpur Road in Ratodero Tulka on Thursday.
He was informed by the staff about the disposal machines and instructed them to ensure the cleanliness of Ratodero city and arrange purified drinking water for public.
"I know about shortage of water here, we are working on it and soon you will have a purified drinking water available in the city", he added
On this occasion, he gave further instructions to the officials and said that cleanliness of the city is our first priority so that the residents do not have any complaints.
He further said that it is our responsibility to make the cities clean adding that in this regard, any shortcoming would be intolerable.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of former PM ZA Bhutto observed19 minutes ago
-
Corrupt invigilators should be sent behind bars: Minister Bilal Yasin29 minutes ago
-
SDPI's head Dr Abid Suleri appointed as member of PM's Climate Committee29 minutes ago
-
TEPA launches crackdown on illegal signboards29 minutes ago
-
Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division29 minutes ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan29 minutes ago
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral30 minutes ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants30 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi39 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive39 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr39 minutes ago