DC Larkana visits embankments of Indus River, chairs meeting to review Malid un Nabi arrangements

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Sharjeel Noor Channa, visited various embankments of the Indus River on Monday, including the Nusrat Bhutto Loop Bund and the Barara Pattan of Keti Murtaza Village.

On this occasion, he inspected the Livestock Medical Camp, obtained information from the doctors and gave them instructions regarding the provision of medicines.

Channa held meetings with scholars from different schools of thought in Ratodero city and appealed to them to maintain peace and order, promote mutual unity, harmony, and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12th Rabi-ul-Awwal). The scholars assured their full cooperation in maintaining peace.