DC Larkana visits Eye department of CMC Hospital Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed Kumbhar, during a visit on Wednesday, toured the Eye Block at CMC Hospital Larkana. He received a comprehensive briefing from the Head of Department, Professor Partab Rai, regarding the performance of doctors at the Eye Block and the treatment of eye patients.

The visit included an inspection of the Outpatient Department (OPD) rooms, Male and Female wards, as well as the Operating Theater (OT) facilities within the Eye department. During the visit, DC Larkana emphasized the need to address the fundamental issues faced by patients and issued a stern warning to any officials found to be neglecting their duties, indicating that legal action could be taken against them.

DC Larkana commended the dedicated efforts of the Head of Department and the Medical Superintendent for their role in providing free intraocular lenses to patients and ensuring the functionality of medical equipment with the available resources. The Medical Superintendent also shared that tenders would soon be issued, ensuring the provision of more medicines and lenses for free operations for patients.

Throughout the visit, DC Kumbhar engaged with House Officers and Post Graduate Trainees, inquiring about any issues they might be facing. He assured them of his ongoing availability to resolve any concerns that may arise.

