Open Menu

DC Larkana Visits Government Dispensary At Bhamanplot Village

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

DC Larkana visits government dispensary at bhamanplot village

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Larkana, Javaid Ahmed Kumbhar on Thursday visited the Government (PPHI) dispensary at Bhamanplot village of Ratodero Taluka(Larkana) and inspected facilities being provided to the patients

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner(DC) Larkana, Javaid Ahmed Kumbhar on Thursday visited the Government (PPHI) dispensary at Bhamanplot village of Ratodero Taluka(Larkana) and inspected facilities being provided to the patients.

During the visit, he checked the various sections PPHI dispensary and found all the staff available at the time of the visit.

He directed the dispensary administration to the provision of better healthcare facilities to the patients and also to ensure cleanliness in the dispensary so that patients may not face problems.

The DC said that providing basic health facilities to every citizen was the top priority of the Sindh government, adding that no compromise would be made on healthcare facilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Larkana Ratodero May All Government Top

Recent Stories

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and lega ..

Chief Justice PHC stresses accountability and legal commitments

4 minutes ago
 DC's directed development work completion in propo ..

DC's directed development work completion in proposed polling stations of flood ..

6 minutes ago
 Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilit ..

Pb govt taking steps to improve healthcare facilities: health minister

6 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chair ..

IHC extends stay order against jail trial of chairman PTI

6 minutes ago
 Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Afric ..

Miller hits ton but Australia bowl out South Africa for 212

6 minutes ago
 FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, ..

FIA arrests three suspects in currency smuggling, human trafficking

6 minutes ago
Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of ..

Commissioner Hazara raised concerns about delay of projects, forms two committee ..

11 minutes ago
 Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior T ..

Nael causes upset to advance to ITF World Junior Tennis C’ship final

9 minutes ago
 New police station inaugurates in Torghar distric ..

New police station inaugurates in Torghar district

9 minutes ago
 Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

Court restricts arresting Sheikh Rasheed till Jan

9 minutes ago
 GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girl ..

GGDC Bacha Khan wins Inter-College Tchoukball Girls C'ship title

9 minutes ago
 Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smo ..

Punjab implementing long-term policies to curb smog: minister

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan