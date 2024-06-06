DC Larkana Visits Hospitals, Directs To Improve Hospital Condition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana paid a surprise visit to various wards of Chandka Medical Hospital Larkana late at night.
During the visit, he reviewed the cleanliness and other facilities in the wards.
DC pointed out the problems of non-functioning of air conditioners in various wards, poor condition of patient beds, supply of medicines in the wards and the management to improve the conditions. .
On this occasion, he ordered the medical superintendent to further improve the facilities provided to the patients. He said that all the EMS of the hospital visit the wards daily and stay in touch with the heads of the departments to ensure the supply of medicines and other facilities to the patients.
In this regard, all the responsible stakeholders should cooperate to solve the problems arising in different fields.
