Open Menu

DC Larkana Visits Hospitals, Directs To Improve Hospital Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DC Larkana visits hospitals, directs to improve hospital condition

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Chana paid a surprise visit to various wards of Chandka Medical Hospital Larkana late at night.

During the visit, he reviewed the cleanliness and other facilities in the wards.

DC pointed out the problems of non-functioning of air conditioners in various wards, poor condition of patient beds, supply of medicines in the wards and the management to improve the conditions. .

On this occasion, he ordered the medical superintendent to further improve the facilities provided to the patients. He said that all the EMS of the hospital visit the wards daily and stay in touch with the heads of the departments to ensure the supply of medicines and other facilities to the patients.

In this regard, all the responsible stakeholders should cooperate to solve the problems arising in different fields.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Larkana All

Recent Stories

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and ..

Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget

8 minutes ago
 PM vows to follow China’s model of success

PM vows to follow China’s model of success

19 minutes ago
 PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

2 hours ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

3 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

4 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

4 hours ago
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

5 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

5 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

6 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

6 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan