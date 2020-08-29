DC Larkana visits imam barghas & routes of mourning processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Muhammad Moman Siddique along-with SSP Larkana Engineer Masood Ahmed Bangish, Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Khair Muhammad Shaikh and officers of various departments on Saturday visited various Imam Barghas and routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Larkana, Muhammad Moman Siddique along-with SSP Larkana Engineer Masood Ahmed Bangish, Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) Khair Muhammad Shaikh and officers of various departments on Saturday visited various Imam Barghas and routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Larkana said that ulemas of both sects should come forward to promote harmony and tolerance.

He urged the people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to avoid any unpleasant incident during the Muharram-ul-Harram days.

He directed the Municipal officials to ensure for the drain-out of the rain water in main roads, routes of Muharram procession, cleanliness and lighting, road patch work on the routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions.

He said that all-out efforts should be made to facilitate the Azadars during the processions.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana also directed the concerned government departments included SEPCO (WAPDA), Health, Sui Gas, Telephone, Civil Defence and others departments to realize their responsibilities and play their role in this regard.