DC Larkana visits Imam Barghas, routes of mourning processions

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio along with Assistant Commissioner Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Municipal Commissioner Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) and officers of various departments of Larkana on Sunday visited various Imam Barghas and routes of Muharram-ul-Harram processions in Larkana.

During the visit the DC Larkana said that ulemas of both sects come forward to promote harmony and tolerance and urged people to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to avoid any unpleasing incident during the Muharram-ul-Harram.

He directed the Municipal officials to ensure the cleanliness and lighting, road patch work on the routes of Muharram processions and all-out efforts should be made to facilitate the Azadars during the days.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana also directed the concerned government departments included SEPCO (WAPDA), Health, Sui Gas, Civil Defence and others departments to realize their responsibilities and play their role in this regard.