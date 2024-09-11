Open Menu

DC Larkana Visits Polio Campaign Drive In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC Larkana visits polio campaign drive in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa declared children as the architects of the future and said they have to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country,

He expressed these views on Wednesday during his visit to the transit points of the ongoing polio campaign in Tulkas of Baqrani and Dokri.

On this occasion, he also took information from the polio teams about the ongoing campaign and instructed them to go to Dardar to help children up to 05 years of age.

By all means love polio vaccines so that no child is left behind during this campaign. After that he visited THQ Arija taluka Baqrani where he also inquired about availability of doctors, paramedical staff and medicines.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the officials to ensure the attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and to provide free medicines to the patients so that the patients do not have any kind of problem.

