DC Larkana Visits RHC Naudero To Review Arrangements For Patients
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM
Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Monday paid a visit to PPHI Rural Health Centre Naudero to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases
During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner inquired about the problems of patients and directed the Incharge of the Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the hospital.
The DC was also informed that better treatment facilities were being provided to patients and more than 200 patients are being examined on daily basis.
He visited all the wards of the Rural Health Center including 60-bed wards, fully equipped and OT, trauma unit, caesarean, gynae, NICU, OPD, x-ray, ultrasound, stock of emergency medicine.
However, there was a better management of cleanliness and the staff was also present.
The DC said that health facilities in the hospital should be improved and the supply of food, treatment and medicines should be ensured to the patients.
He further said that the presence of doctors, para-medics and other related staff should be ensured in the hospitals so that patients can get timely treatment and their food and drink should also be taken care of. No negligence is to be tolerated in this regard, he warned.
Assistant Commissioner Ratodero, Incharge of the hospital, officials of health department, doctors and others were present on the occasion.
