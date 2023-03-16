UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Visits To Monitor The 7-Day National Polio Eradication Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DC Larkana visits to monitor the 7-Day National Polio Eradication Campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal along-with Assistant Commissioner Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana on Thursday visited various villages of Larkana Taluka and Dokri Taluka of Larkana district in order to monitor the seven-day National Polio Eradication Campaign, which started from Monday in Larkana District.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO and UNICEF, set up 980 teams, who were visiting door to door to administer Orali Polio Drops along-with Vitamin-A to 0-5 years old children in Larkana district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community that they should come forward play their role to success the 7-Day Anti Polio National Eradication Campaign which is being started from March 13 upto March 19, 2023, in the district, so that no any child 0-5 years may be deprived from Oral Polio Drops.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to monitor the Anti Polio Campaign in Larkana district at District and Taluka level the control rooms have already been set up.

She also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote / rural areas and rain/flood affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops along-with Vitamin-A to 0-5 year's children in the district and to save the new generation from this crippling disease.

She DC directed the field workers to utilize all available resources to achieve the target, adding that those children who were left today should be given priority the next day for vaccination.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various Bus Stops and saw that the Children in Buses are being given Oral Polio Drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops are being given to the children accordingly.

