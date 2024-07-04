DC Larkana visits Tulka Hospital Bakrani

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa along with Assistant Commissioner Bagrani Nizamuddin Jatoi made a surprise visit to Taluka Hospital of Bakariat Arija at Bakrani on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa along with Assistant Commissioner Bagrani Nizamuddin Jatoi made a surprise visit to Taluka Hospital of Bakariat Arija at Bakrani on Thursday.

On this occasion, he said that the presence of staff and medicines should be ensured so that the patients coming for treatment do not face any problem. He further said that better arrangements should be made for cleanliness inside and outside the Hospital.

The DC also checked the attendance of the staff on night duty.

On this occasion, he gave instructions and said that the staff should be completely off duty and strict legal action would be taken against the absent staff