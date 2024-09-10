DC Larkana Visits Various Developments Schemes
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa visited the various development schemes of Public Health Engineering Larkana Division, District Highways Larkana and Provincial Buildings in Neo Dero and Ratodero of Larkana and also reviewed the quality of the materials used in these schemes on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner Larkana directed the officials to complete the ongoing schemes within the stipulated time so that the public can benefit from these schemes.
He said that special care should be taken of the materials used in these development schemes. In this regard, no shortcoming will be tolerated.
He said that these schemes are for the benefit of the public and they should be completed as soon as possible. During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Larkana was also briefed by officials about the schemes through maps. Officials of concerned departments were also present during the visit
