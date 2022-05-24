UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Visits Various Villages To Monitor 7-Day National Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 10:09 PM

DC Larkana visits various villages to monitor 7-Day National Polio Campaign

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio along-with Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana on Tuesday visited the various villages of Larkana and Ratodero Taluka in order to monitor the seven-Day National Polio Campaign, which was started from Monday in Larkana District

During the visit the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of Health Department with the assistance of WHO, UNICEF, setup 840 teams, those were visiting door to door to administrate Anti Polio Drops to 0-5 years children in Larkana district.

He urged upon the parents,Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community that they should come forward play their role to success the 7-Day Anti Polio Campaign which is being started from Monday, in the district, so that no any child 0-5 years may be deprived from oral polio drops.

He said that in order to monitor the anti polio campaign in Larkana district and Taluka level the control rooms have already been setup.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote/ rural areas and rain affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the polio drops to 5 year's children in the district to save the new generation from this dangerous disease.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various bus stops and saw that the children in buses are being given polio drops.

