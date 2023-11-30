DC Larkana visits various villages to monitor six-day 'National Polio Eradication' campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Jaweed Ahmed Kumbhar along-with Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana on Thursday visited the various places of Larkana district in order to monitor and to review the performance of the polio teams during the ongoing 6-Day National Polio Campaign.

The campaign would be started from Monday till Sunday in Larkana District.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO and UNICEF, set up 890 teams, who were visiting door-to-door to administer Anti anti-polio drops to 0-5-year-old children in the Larkana district.

The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, teachers, representatives of NGOs, and the members of the community that they should come forward to play their role in the success of the 6-day 'Anti Polio' campaign which is being started from Monday, in the district, so that no any child aged 0-5 years may be deprived of Oral Polio Drops.

The Deputy Commissioner also said that in order to monitor the Anti Polio Campaign in Larkana district at District and Taluka level the control rooms have already been set up.

He also directed the health teams to realize their responsibilities and visit door to door in the remote/rural areas and rain-affected areas throughout Larkana district and administered the Oral Polio Drops to 0-5 years of age children in the district and to save the new generation from this crippling disease.

He said that not even a single child should miss polio vaccination.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the various Bus Stops and saw whether the Children in Buses were being given Oral Polio Drops or not where he found that the Anti Polio Drops are being given to the children accordingly.