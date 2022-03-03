UrduPoint.com

DC Lasbela Chairs Meeting To Review Law And Order Situation

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DC Lasbela chairs meeting to review law and order situation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti on Thursday chaired a meeting to review and law and order situation and other issues of the district.

The meeting was attended by SSP Lasbela Muhammad Ayub Achakzai, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hub Lt. Retired Ahmed Zaheer, DSP Hub Circle Younis Raza, representative of Industries, owners of hotels on Hub RCD Highway, and other officers in which law and order and other issues were reviewed.

The DC said police, Levies Forces and security forces would take necessary steps to maintain the law and order situation in the area.

He also directed all shops including hotels of owners on the Hub RCD Highway should ensure the installation of CCTV cameras.

It is the responsibility of the administration to monitor the security situation in the city and to install cameras for the interest of peace, he added.

He instructed that measures would be taken to install cameras in Passenger Buses and improve checking and Security Mechanisms on entrances and exits of the City for the protection of passengers during traveling.

"Factory owners will ensure verification of NADRA Card and Bio-Data of all workers who are working in the industries," he said adding that deployed Frontier Corps (FC) should check the cards of those traveling in passenger coaches in the area.

"Implementation of National Action Plan is being ensured for maintaining law and order in the city", he concluded.

