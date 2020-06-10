UrduPoint.com
DC Lasbela Inspects Work Progress On Khar Kacha Dam Project

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

DC Lasbela inspects work progress on Khar Kacha Dam project

Lasbela Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema Tuesday visited Bella and reviewed the progress over the ongoing project of Khar Kacha Dam being constructed with a cost of Rs 120 million

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Lasbela Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema Tuesday visited Bella and reviewed the progress over the ongoing project of Khar Kacha Dam being constructed with a cost of Rs 120 million.

On the occasion, an official concerned of the Irrigation Department briefed the DC about the project and said 45 percent construction work of the project has been completed.

The deputy commissioner inspected construction work on various sections of the dam and instructed the relevant officials to ensure the quality of work. The sustainable development would help the area to move towards progress.

He asked the engineers of the department concerned to keep visiting the project site on daily basis for timely completion of the project therefore the farmers and people of area could get benefit of agricultural development schemes.

Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema said Bela Tehsil of Lasbela has a nationwide reputation for its agricultural sector and livestock, adding, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan was paying special attention on construction of dams in the province in order to improve agriculture and livestock sectors besides removing shortage of waters in the respective areas.

He said more acres of land would be cultivated after completion of the dam project, adding that the cotton crop was cultivated in over 25,000 acres of land in Lasbela in last year.

The Agriculture and Livestock sectors would gradually be promoted in the province due to positive efforts of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan.

