DC Lasbela visits school, health center

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Dr. Hassan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said the education was the main sources for developing a society.

He expressed these views while visiting Government Boys High School to check the attendance of the teachers and review the implementation of Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the occasion, the head master of the High School briefed the deputy commissioner about problems of the school and provision of education to the students.

The DC directed the teachers to ensure implementation of SOPs in view of the coronavirus in order to save students from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also visited Basic Health Unit Center to check attendance of staff.

He said all available resources were being utilized to provide health facilities to public.,