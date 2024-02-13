Open Menu

DC Lauded Teachers' Role For Holding Successful Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DC lauded teachers' role for holding successful polls

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mansoor Arshad has lauded the contribution of teachers among other officials and departments towards the successful and transparent conduct of general elections in the district.

In a statement posted here, the DC said that it was a matter of great happiness that the district administration fulfilled its responsibilities in a better and more efficient manner by ensuring peaceful, successful, and transparent polls across the district.

He said that conducting polls throughout the district was a big challenge which was successfully met through coordinated efforts among various public departments including the Police, Pakistan Army, Election Commission, Revenue and Education.

Above all, Mansoor Arshad said that education officers and teachers especially the female ones’ hard work and effective discharge of their duties had been a key to achieve the crucial milestone.

He said they undertook an arduous journey to remote areas and labored for long hours to ensure successful and transparent elections leading to strengthening the country on all fronts.

