DC Lauded WSSC’s Cleanliness Drive During 3-days Of Eid-ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC lauded WSSC’s cleanliness drive during 3-days of Eid-ul Fitr

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer Water and Sanitation Services Company(WSSC), Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad has lauded the company’s staff for maintaining healthy and pleasant environment during Eidul Fitr.

According to the district administration, the WSSC conducted a comprehensive cleanliness campaign over the three days to provide a clean environment for citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The drive which started from the eve of Chand Raat and continued throughout the three days of Eid al-Fitr, the field staff

actively participated and cleaned main public places and outside of worshiping places.

Attention was given to the cleanup of riverbanks, as they often serve as popular picnic spots during Eid days. Additionally, all parks and monuments received thorough cleaning to enhance the festive ambiance.

As part of the campaign a complaint cell of Water and Sanitation Services Company D.I. Khan had been set up for residents to report any issue relating to cleanliness.

The DC has also urged the public to play their part in keeping the city clean to maintain the area clean and green.

