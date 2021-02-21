UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Lauds CDG On Digitization Of Public Lands Record

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

DC lauds CDG on digitization of public lands record

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mehmood Sunday appreciated steps taken by City District Government (CDG) for digitization of land record of public properties across the district and stressed for coordination with other departments to follow the suite.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here. Director General CDG Mian Shafiqur Rehman briefed DC Khalid Mehmood regarding different completed and ongoing schemes besides future planning of CDG. He informed that digitization of public properties across the district has been completed while the construction work on the province's first multi-story car parking plaza was in progress.

He said that CDG runs round the clock fire brigade service for facilitation of masses in any untoward incident. He also briefed the DC about details of other sectors of CDG including bus terminals, Municipal Inter-Colleges and Vocational Centers.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Khalid Mehmood expressed satisfaction over performance of CDG and directed officials for work attentively to solve the problems of people and said all the staff should consider themselves as servants of the people and to address people's grievances.

He termed construction of City Government Museum in future as a milestone of CDG and said that services rendered by people in past eras would be remembered with this step.

Additional Deputy Missionary Relief Imran Khan, Assistant Director Local Government Waheed-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Admin Syed Qadeem Shah, Architect Rabia Noorin, Assistant Director Properties Kamran Amjad, Assistant Director IT Hilal Khan and other concerned staff present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Fire Car Progress Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah ..

21 minutes ago

DEWA organises activities at Innovation Week as pa ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality joins UAE Innovates 2021 activi ..

37 minutes ago

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

51 minutes ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

52 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.