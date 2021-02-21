DC lauds CDG on digitization of public lands record

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mehmood Sunday appreciated steps taken by City District Government (CDG) for digitization of land record of public properties across the district and stressed for coordination with other departments to follow the suite.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here. Director General CDG Mian Shafiqur Rehman briefed DC Khalid Mehmood regarding different completed and ongoing schemes besides future planning of CDG. He informed that digitization of public properties across the district has been completed while the construction work on the province's first multi-story car parking plaza was in progress.

He said that CDG runs round the clock fire brigade service for facilitation of masses in any untoward incident. He also briefed the DC about details of other sectors of CDG including bus terminals, Municipal Inter-Colleges and Vocational Centers.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Khalid Mehmood expressed satisfaction over performance of CDG and directed officials for work attentively to solve the problems of people and said all the staff should consider themselves as servants of the people and to address people's grievances.

He termed construction of City Government Museum in future as a milestone of CDG and said that services rendered by people in past eras would be remembered with this step.

Additional Deputy Missionary Relief Imran Khan, Assistant Director Local Government Waheed-ur-Rehman, Assistant Director Admin Syed Qadeem Shah, Architect Rabia Noorin, Assistant Director Properties Kamran Amjad, Assistant Director IT Hilal Khan and other concerned staff present on the occasion.