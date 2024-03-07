DC Lauds Central Jail Mirpurkhas Reform Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli praised on Thursday the Central Jail Mirpurkhas administration's efforts in prisoner reformation, assuring continued support from both divisional and district administration
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli praised on Thursday the Central Jail Mirpurkhas administration's efforts in prisoner reformation, assuring continued support from both divisional and district administrations.
According to detail, he expressed appreciation for the positive steps taken by the administration of Central Jail Mirpurkhas towards the reformation of prisoners. He assured that both divisional and district administrations would uphold and continue the reformation program during his visit to the Central Jail.
Accompanied by Senior Superintendent Shahabuddin Siddiqui, Uqeli conducted an extensive inspection of various facilities within the jail premises; including the CCTV control room, school, and teaching center, computer, and electrician classes.
Additionally, efforts to enhance the environment were evident as plantation activities were undertaken in the nursery.
The visit underscored the commitment of authorities towards prisoner rehabilitation and the importance of such initiatives in fostering positive change within the correctional system.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office
Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment
IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony
Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO
RugbyU: Six Nations - Italy v Scotland teams
Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases
ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara
PCB Chairman Naqvi congratulates newly elected representatives of SJAL
PSL 9: United elect to bowl against Kings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes4 minutes ago
-
Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU4 minutes ago
-
PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office4 minutes ago
-
Naziran Leghari emphasizes technical training for youth employment4 minutes ago
-
IWMI advocates national water accounting framework for Inter-Provincial Harmony41 minutes ago
-
Digitalization offers opportunities in abundance for women empowerment: PIO16 minutes ago
-
Water Management Wing shifts 26 tube-wells on solar system16 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases16 minutes ago
-
ZAB case should be taught as case study in law institutions: Kiara16 minutes ago
-
Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Director PDMA2 hours ago
-
Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern challenges: Experts2 hours ago
-
Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respective districts2 hours ago