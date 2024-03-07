Open Menu

DC Lauds Central Jail Mirpurkhas Reform Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli praised on Thursday the Central Jail Mirpurkhas administration's efforts in prisoner reformation, assuring continued support from both divisional and district administration

According to detail, he expressed appreciation for the positive steps taken by the administration of Central Jail Mirpurkhas towards the reformation of prisoners. He assured that both divisional and district administrations would uphold and continue the reformation program during his visit to the Central Jail.

Accompanied by Senior Superintendent Shahabuddin Siddiqui, Uqeli conducted an extensive inspection of various facilities within the jail premises; including the CCTV control room, school, and teaching center, computer, and electrician classes.

Additionally, efforts to enhance the environment were evident as plantation activities were undertaken in the nursery.

The visit underscored the commitment of authorities towards prisoner rehabilitation and the importance of such initiatives in fostering positive change within the correctional system.

