DC Lauds DDMA For Arranging Training Session To Prevent Natural Disasters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
NEELUM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Nadeem Ahmed Janjua here on Wednesday lauded the efforts of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for arranging training sessions for students to prevent natural disasters in befitting manners.
He was addressing a ceremony which was arrange for the session in Government High school, (Pilot) Athmuqam.
The trainers delivered their lectures regarding first aid, Rescue techniques and other challenges during disasters.
The DC pointed out the purpose of the session was to prepare new generation for their quick responses during catastrophes.
On the direction of Director General (DG), Stat State Disaster Management Authority (SDM), ” Week to Prevent Natural Disasters” are being observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) .
