DC Lauds Department's Performance During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:14 PM

DC lauds department's performance during Muharram

The Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi has lauded role of all the departments and law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi has lauded role of all the departments and law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Talking to media along with District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Arif Khan, he said that all the mourning processions of Muharram ended peacefully under tight security in district Tank.

He said that all the mourning procession routes were sealed where heavy contingents of police and FC were deployed and monitoring of procession routes and Majalis was being conducted directly by DC, Sector Commander South and DPO.

Pillion riding remained banned as well as mobile network services remained suspended to ensure peace during Muharram.

The DC said that CCTV cameras were also installed at sensitive places through which the security of the mourning processions was monitored.

A control room was set up at the district and police station and army officials were busy monitoring the processions.

In the peaceful observance of Muharram in Tank, the positive role of the leaders of both sects, local journalists and civil society was appriciable, he added.

He said that good security arrangements were made in Tank where law enforcement agencies and other departments performed excellently, which is commendable, he added.

