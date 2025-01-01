DC lauds Khyber eye foundation services for humanity

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Captain (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, on Wednesday made an official visit to the Khyber Eye Foundation, a renowned institution committed to providing exceptional eye care services, particularly to underserved communities.

The Deputy Commissioner was warmly welcomed by the foundation’s leadership, including Director of Finance, Khalid Sultan Khwaja; Executive Director Managing Committee, Muhammad Luqman Shah; Vice Chairman, Muhammad Taimoor Shah; and Administrator, Ubaid Ullah Siddiqui.

The visit began with a comprehensive tour of the hospital’s state-of-the-art facilities, during which Captain (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram observed the operational theater in action. He was able to witness firsthand the life-changing free eye surgeries being conducted for patients who would otherwise be unable to afford such care.

This experience highlighted the foundation's dedication to its mission of delivering accessible and high-quality eye care to those in need.

Following the tour, the Deputy Commissioner and accompanying guests were led to the foundation’s mini-boardroom for an insightful presentation detailing the hospital’s achievements and performance over the years.

The briefing highlighted the foundation’s impact on the community, showcasing the number of patients served, the advanced technologies utilized, and the efforts being made to enhance healthcare accessibility for underprivileged populations.

Expressing his admiration, Captain (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram commended the foundation's leadership and staff for their dedication and vision. He acknowledged the tireless efforts of the board members and medical team in transforming the lives of countless individuals through their services. He also expressed his gratitude for being invited to witness the remarkable work being done at the hospital.

“It brings me immense joy to see how the Khyber Eye Foundation is providing free eye surgeries and quality care to those who need it the most. The advanced modern equipment and the commitment of the directors and staff are truly commendable,” he remarked.

Captain (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram assured the board members of his full support and encouraged them to reach out to him whenever needed. “If you ever require assistance or encounter challenges, please know that my services and support will always be available for the Khyber Eye Foundation,” he stated, emphasizing his commitment to strengthening such noble initiatives.

The visit concluded with a warm exchange of gratitude. Captain (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram once again lauded the foundation’s efforts in serving the community and uplifting lives through their dedicated healthcare services. His visit not only underscored the importance of such institutions but also reinforced the collaborative spirit needed to address pressing healthcare challenges in the region.

APP/vak