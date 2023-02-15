UrduPoint.com

DC Lauds Peace Committee To Maintain Peace In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DC lauds Peace committee to maintain peace in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :District Interfaith Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday.

Police officers, religious scholars and District Peace Committee members participated in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that the role of the Inter-Religious Committee could not be forgotten in ensuring peace in the country. He also appreciated the efforts of District Peace Committee members for maintaining peace and security in Khairpur district.

Later, a special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

