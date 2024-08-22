Open Menu

DC Lauds Performance Of Rescue 1122 Dera

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DC lauds performance of Rescue 1122 Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has lauded the services of Rescue 1122, as it always provided services to the people during difficult times.

She expressed these views during a meeting with District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Fasihullah who called on her here on Thursday.

She said that whether it was 2022 floods or any other emergency the Rescue 1122 effectively helped the victims.

She assured that all issues faced by Rescue 1122 would be resolved on a priority basis, enabling the organization to perform its duties even more effectively.

During the meeting they had a detailed discussion on the performance of Rescue 1122 and other important matters.

The district emergency officer provided a comprehensive briefing on the services provided by Rescue 1122 in Dera Ismail Khan and the overall performance of the organization.

He also highlighted the provision of modern equipment to Dera by the Director General of Rescue 1122, Dr. Ayaz Khan, to enhance the rescue services.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah also thanked the DC and expressed his commitment to further improving the performance of the organization.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

6 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

6 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

6 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

6 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

6 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

6 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

6 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

6 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan