DC lauds performance of Rescue 1122 Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has lauded the services of Rescue 1122, as it always provided services to the people during difficult times.

She expressed these views during a meeting with District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Engineer Fasihullah who called on her here on Thursday.

She said that whether it was 2022 floods or any other emergency the Rescue 1122 effectively helped the victims.

She assured that all issues faced by Rescue 1122 would be resolved on a priority basis, enabling the organization to perform its duties even more effectively.

During the meeting they had a detailed discussion on the performance of Rescue 1122 and other important matters.

The district emergency officer provided a comprehensive briefing on the services provided by Rescue 1122 in Dera Ismail Khan and the overall performance of the organization.

He also highlighted the provision of modern equipment to Dera by the Director General of Rescue 1122, Dr. Ayaz Khan, to enhance the rescue services.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah also thanked the DC and expressed his commitment to further improving the performance of the organization.

APP/slm