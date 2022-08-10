DC lauds role of security forces for peaceful conduct of Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Wednesday lauded the role of security forces, health department and other institutions for peaceful conduct of Muharram.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said the role of religious scholars and the common people were also commendable for establishing peace during Muharram.

He said the district administration was grateful to the people of Dera for their cooperation in maintaining peace in the district.

Khan said that Dera was among the most sensitive districts in the country regarding Muharram, having threats of anti-peace elements.

He said all the departments took a coordinated strategy together and provided facilities to the people.

He paid tribute to the bomb disposal squad, media, district administration, Tehsil government, Health Department, Rescue 1122 and other departments.