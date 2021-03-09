UrduPoint.com
DC Lauds Services Of Civil Defence Volunteers, Officials

Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

DC lauds services of civil defence volunteers, officials

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Mir Muhammad Nawaz said on Tuesday the services of officials and volunteers of Civil Defence Sialkot were commendable.

Talking to Director Civil Defence Lahore Shahid Hassan, he lauded the pivot role of Civil Defence in emergency situation.

He said that all resources would be provided to the Civil Defence department for increasing its capacity.

Chief Warden Civil Defence Tahir Majeed Kapoor, Assistant Directors Sadaqat Ali Malik, Qari Alam Sher and CDO Shahid Pervez were also present.

