DC Lauds Trader's Role Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 08:33 PM

DC lauds trader's role against COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Friday lauded the role of city traders for extending maximum cooperation to the government in its endeavours to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic in the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq Friday lauded the role of city traders for extending maximum cooperation to the government in its endeavours to eradicate COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Talking to a delegation of city trade bodies led by Parliamentary Secretary Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafique here at his office, he said the Punjab government valued the cooperation of business community in its efforts to control C-19 virus.

Anwar said the government was well aware about the problems faced by the business community, however he asked the traders representative to ensure social distancing, use of masks and availability of hand sanitizers at the outlets for customers.

The DC urged the business community to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures(SOPs)related with business activities to ensure safe working conditions to reduce the impact of COVID-19 spread as the prevailing wave of corona was more hazardous compared to previous.

He ensured them that their issues would be resolved on priority as they are the backbone of the national economy.

The traders on the occasion assured the DC that business community was supporting government's efforts aimed at complete eradication of corona-virus, adding they always cooperated with the administration and thanked the DC for acknowledging their problems.

