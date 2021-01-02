DC lauds ulema role in maintaining religious harmony, peace

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A meeting of the District Interfaith Harmony Committee was held here Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali presided over the meeting while Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khurram Pervez, District Manager Auqaf Shahbaz Hussain and other officers besides Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Syed Jafar Naqvi, Father Emerick Joseph, Robin James and other members of the minority community were present.

A special prayer was offered for the departed soul of the father of Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi.

The deputy commissioner appreciated the support of the committee's members in maintaining an ideal atmosphere of peace and religious harmony in the district.

The participants in the meeting condemned the terrorism incident in Karak.