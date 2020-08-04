UrduPoint.com
DC Lauds WSSC, TMA Staff For Cleanliness During Eid-ul-Adha

Tue 04th August 2020

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt. (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi Tuesday lauded the WSSC and TMA Staff for ensuring cleanliness and sanitation situation during Eid-ul-Adha.

DC Bannu, during an important meeting held in the office with officials of the WSSC and TMA, lauded the performance of WSSC and all TMSs for the best cleaning arrangements.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Bannu told the participants of the meeting that beautiful green plants would be planted in urban and rural areas of Bannu district. In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Bannu gave various tasks to WSSC, all TMS and Forest Officers. He was told that under section 144 violation, FIRs were registered against several persons for violating Section 144. The Police also made arrests within the limits of different police stations in order to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

