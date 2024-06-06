Open Menu

DC Launches Anti-Congo Virus Spray Campaign In Nushki

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM

DC launches anti-Congo virus spray campaign in Nushki

Deputy Commissioner Nushki Amjad Hussain Soomro on Thursday inaugurated an anti-Congo virus spray campaign at the District Livestock Office

NUSHKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nushki Amjad Hussain Soomro on Thursday inaugurated an anti-Congo virus spray campaign at the District Livestock Office.

As per details, he inspected various sections including the DI Lab, AI Center, CVH, and Poultry Farm.

The DC also inspected the poultry farm.

Additionally, district livestock officer Dr. Syed Obaidullah Shah briefed the DC about the different departments.

The event was attended by PA to DC Najeeb Mangal, Dr. Shahid Nadeem, Dr. Inayatullah Mengal, Dr. Naeem Sahibzada, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Dr. Laiq Ahmed Jan, and Stock Assistant Muhammad Ishaq.

APP/ycn/378

Related Topics

Nushki Event

Recent Stories

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China c ..

PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Kar ..

Robina convenes meeting with Gates foundation, Karandaaz to improve livelihoods ..

5 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against P ..

T20 World Cup 2024: US opt to bowl first against Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

Sidra to attend Young Olympic Ambassadors

6 minutes ago
 Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for join ..

Masood Khan congratulates US govt, people for joining cricket-loving nations

6 minutes ago
 Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

Spain joins S. Africa's Gaza case at UN top court

26 minutes ago
UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girl ..

UNHCR reviews Afghan refugee situation, opens girls' school in Loralai

26 minutes ago
 Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted m ..

Pishin DC directs Food Authority to halt tainted meat supply

26 minutes ago
 FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

FBR Commissioner pledges to address tax issues

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Paki ..

Pakistan Ambassador in UAE inquires health of Pakistani patients injured in a fa ..

26 minutes ago
 Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new ..

Okara DC resolves public grievances, appoints new numberdar

3 minutes ago
 PPP leaders call on Chief Minister of Balochistan ..

PPP leaders call on Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Khan Bugti

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan