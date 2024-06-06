DC launches anti-Congo virus spray campaign in Nushki

Deputy Commissioner Nushki Amjad Hussain Soomro on Thursday inaugurated an anti-Congo virus spray campaign at the District Livestock Office

NUSHKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nushki Amjad Hussain Soomro on Thursday inaugurated an anti-Congo virus spray campaign at the District Livestock Office.

As per details, he inspected various sections including the DI Lab, AI Center, CVH, and Poultry Farm.

The DC also inspected the poultry farm.

Additionally, district livestock officer Dr. Syed Obaidullah Shah briefed the DC about the different departments.

The event was attended by PA to DC Najeeb Mangal, Dr. Shahid Nadeem, Dr. Inayatullah Mengal, Dr. Naeem Sahibzada, Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Dr. Laiq Ahmed Jan, and Stock Assistant Muhammad Ishaq.

