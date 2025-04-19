Open Menu

DC Launches Anti Polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM

DC launches anti polio campaign

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Layyah, Ameera Baidar, inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by

administering polio drops to children on Saturday.

Speaking at the launch, she announced that the three-day campaign would run from April 21 to April 23, during which more than 1,700 teams would vaccinate over 426,000 children across the district.

She emphasized that parental cooperation was essential for a polio-free Pakistan. “Parents must ensure their children receive the vaccine to protect them from lifelong disability,” she urged.

To facilitate public access, polio camps have been set up at hospitals and public places. She confirmed that no polio case has been reported in the District so far.

The vaccination target includes 350,000 children through door-to-door visits and 76,000 children at public locations.

A comprehensive security plan has also been devised for the safety of polio teams.

Chief Health Officer Dr. Shahid Riaz, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Ghulam Mohiuddin, Dr. Umme Salma, and Dr. Asif Khan Meerani were also present at the event.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

43 minutes ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

47 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

6 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

6 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

6 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

7 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

7 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan