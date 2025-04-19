DC Launches Anti Polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Layyah, Ameera Baidar, inaugurated the anti-polio campaign by
administering polio drops to children on Saturday.
Speaking at the launch, she announced that the three-day campaign would run from April 21 to April 23, during which more than 1,700 teams would vaccinate over 426,000 children across the district.
She emphasized that parental cooperation was essential for a polio-free Pakistan. “Parents must ensure their children receive the vaccine to protect them from lifelong disability,” she urged.
To facilitate public access, polio camps have been set up at hospitals and public places. She confirmed that no polio case has been reported in the District so far.
The vaccination target includes 350,000 children through door-to-door visits and 76,000 children at public locations.
A comprehensive security plan has also been devised for the safety of polio teams.
Chief Health Officer Dr. Shahid Riaz, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Ghulam Mohiuddin, Dr. Umme Salma, and Dr. Asif Khan Meerani were also present at the event.
