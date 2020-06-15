UrduPoint.com
DC Launches Awareness Campaign On Wearing Masks

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:17 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb have visited various bazaars in Lakki Marwat and Noring city and launched an awareness campaign on wearing masks among the people

LAKKI MARWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb have visited various bazaars in Lakki Marwat and Noring city and launched an awareness campaign on wearing masks among the people.

Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shehzad and Additional Assistant Commissioner Noring Aminullah Khan were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the people to wear masks in different markets of Lakki Marwat and Noring city and said that coronavirus pandemic has spread all over the world including Pakistan and precautionary measures direly needed to deal with this epidemic. They should strictly follow the SOPs issued by the Government that include washing hands and face, avoiding shaking hands and hugging people and going to to crowded places.

Do not leave your home unnecessarily and be united by defeating the outbreak of coronavirus by ensuring the use of masks and cleanliness,DC advised.

