DC launches campaign against dishonest ehsaas program retailers

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Kharal has ordered a crackdown against elements involved in making illegal cuts while making payments to deserving people under ehsaas programme.

DC told APP that he has instructed all assistant commissioners not to show any leniency to retailers and those deputed to distribute cash assistance in case of complaints of making illegal cuts and paying lesser amount to the deserving people.

"Not only the amount illegally withheld would be returned to the people, the dishonest retailers would also face legal action and sent to prison." DC said, he himself had visited Son Miani area along with assistant commissioner Rojhan Usman Ghani and got two persons arrested on charge of pocketing a portion of the Rs 12000 assistance and making lesser payment to the deserving people.