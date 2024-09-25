Open Menu

DC Launches City Cleanup, Beautification Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pakpattan Sadiya Mehr on Wednesday led a campaign to enhance the cleanliness and appearance of the city, setting clear goals for local authorities.

For this purpose, the DC visited the city as part of an ongoing cleanup and beautification campaign, said the Spokesman Dr M Abdullah Tabassum here.

During the visit, she instructed officials from the relevant departments to implement effective measures to improve the city's condition.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Revenue, Assistant Commissioner of Pakpattan, and officers from the Municipal Committee were also present at the occasion, showing their support for the initiative aimed at making the city cleaner and better organized.

