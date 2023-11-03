Open Menu

DC Launches Cleanliness Drive In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DC launches cleanliness drive in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday launched a cleanliness drive by planting a tree at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday launched a cleanliness drive by planting a tree at his office.

ADC Sukkur, health, education and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that he wanted to turn the city neat and clean and under the cleanliness plan, the garbage would be lifted from every nook and corner of the city.

He said that neat and clean environment helped avoid the spread of dengue and malaria, open plots and graveyards should be cleaned, water should not be stagnated anywhere, he added.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Water Sukkur From

Recent Stories

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli atta ..

Angelina Jolie urges cease-fire after Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

6 minutes ago
 Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of cri ..

Only PML-N has ability to steer country out of crises: former prime minister Mia ..

57 seconds ago
 New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Ja ..

New Zealand's injured Henry out of World Cup as Jamieson comes in

59 seconds ago
 Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with son ..

Court allows PTI chief's WhatsApp contact with sons

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi ..

Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi stresses for implementation of ..

46 seconds ago
 500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

500 people reach to hospitals due to toxic smog

47 seconds ago
Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in ..

Muhammad Mian Soomro condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan

49 seconds ago
 13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

13 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

50 seconds ago
 Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Hallowe ..

Kim Kardashian’s children wear different Halloween dresses to express support ..

15 minutes ago
 Afghan Nazim of affairs posted in Quetta calls on ..

Afghan Nazim of affairs posted in Quetta calls on Information Minister Jan

52 seconds ago
 16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

16 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders arrested

34 seconds ago
 Speeding trailer crushes youth to death

Speeding trailer crushes youth to death

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan