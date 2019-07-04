DC launches crackdown against encroachment

The district administration here Thursday started crackdown against encroachment and overpowered four handcarts

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration here Thursday started crackdown against encroachment and overpowered four handcarts.

On directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir, Shoukat Ali Yousafzai, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Adenzai conducted an operation to remove encroachments in various bazaars.

Law Enforcement Officer Abdul Karim and TMA Adenzai officials seized four handcarts and eleven shelter sheds were removed from shops to ensure smooth of traffic.