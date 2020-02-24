UrduPoint.com
DC Launches Crackdown Against Encroachment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:28 PM

DC launches crackdown against encroachment

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur tribal district, Usman Mehsud here Monday launched crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and encroaches in the district

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Anwarul Haq and Tehsil Municipal Officer Khar, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various shops in Khar bazaar and checked prices of essential commodities including flour, ghee, sugar and other use of daily items.

The DC examined cleanliness at restaurants and temporary encroachments were removed on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said encroachment and price-hike would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

