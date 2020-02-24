DC launches crackdown against encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur tribal district, Usman Mehsud here Monday launched crackdown against profiteers, hoarders and encroaches in the district.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Anwarul Haq and Tehsil Municipal Officer Khar, the Deputy Commissioner inspected various shops in Khar bazaar and checked prices of essential commodities including flour, ghee, sugar and other use of daily items.

The DC examined cleanliness at restaurants and temporary encroachments were removed on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said encroachment and price-hike would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against violators.