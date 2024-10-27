DC launches crackdown against illegal LPG filling stations

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Zainul Abedin Memon has launched a crackdown on illegal LPG filling stations in residential areas.

According to a handout issued by district Informatiom office, in the wake of the gas cylinder blast in Pretabad, the DC have been active against illegal LPG gas cylinder stations and has sealed many gas cylinder filling stations so far.

On the instructions of the DC, the administration sealed a gas cylinder filling station located in the residential area of Sachal Central Qasimabad and the owner of the illegal gas cylinder station was detained.

District administration warned that in violation of SOPs legal action will be taken, the sealed gas filling tin was installed in the residential apartment for a long time, which was feared to cause loss of life and property at any time

DC Zain-ul- Aabdin Memon emphasized that these measures will prevent future accidents.