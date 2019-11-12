UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Launches Crackdown Against Vegetable Price Hike In North Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan tribal district, Abdul Nasir Khan has launched crackdown against shopkeepers involved in artificial price hike of vegetables and other commodities of life

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan tribal district, Abdul Nasir Khan has launched crackdown against shopkeepers involved in artificial price hike of vegetables and other commodities of life.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner Razmak, Sahibzada Samiullah Khan visited Razmak and Mohajar bazaars and issued strict warning to shopkeepers to maintain hygienic conditions, display price lists and avoid over charging.

He said strict actions would be taken against all those shopkeepers and traders found guilty of overcharging and price hike of vegetables, flour and other essential items and would be sent to jail.

He also heard shopkeepers' problems and assured them all possible support for resolutions of their genuine demands.

