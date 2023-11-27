DC launches final polio campaign in district Bahawalnagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahawalnagar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) DC Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan on Monday has officially launched the last polio campaign of the current year in the district of Bahawalnagar to eradicate polio.

According to the DC office, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhawan urged all parents to give their infants the polio vaccine and help the government in its mission.

The campaign aims to provide the polio vaccine to 85,468 children with 2786 teams, including 136 fixed, 2562 mobile and 88 transit teams.

On this occasion, the CEO of Health, DHO, other officers of the Health Department and representatives of WHO were also present to support the government's efforts.