DC Launches Official Website, Digital System Of Press Club Gwadar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gwadar Hamoodur Rehman formally inaugurated the official website and digital system of the Press Club Gwadar on Sunday.
According to the details, with this inauguration, the Gwadar Press Club has become the first digitalized press club of Balochistan.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hamoodur Rehman said that this is an excellent and positive step, now those people who are living outside Pakistan or in any part of the country and do not have access to WhatsApp groups would be able to easily get news and information about Gwadar and it through the website.
Whether someone is in America, London or any corner of the world, there will be ease of access to information, he said.
The DC further said that the website and digital system should be kept updated and active at all times.
President Gwadar Press Club Ismail Umar said that the purpose of inaugurating the website is to effectively convey the local problems of Gwadar and its citizens to the higher authorities.
He said that the establishment of the official website is an important step towards digitalization and in the present era where the world has become digital, this development was the need of the hour.
The President Gwadar Press Club further said that through the website, not only the problems of Gwadar would be highlighted but also help in solving them.
Deputy Commissioner Hamoodur Rehman, while describing Gwadar Press Club as the only and important press club in the coastal area and appreciated the positive and constructive journalism of local journalists.
He assured that all possible support would be provided to solve the problems faced by journalists and the role of the Press Club would be more effective in conveying the basic problems of Gwadar to the relevant authorities through the media.
DC launches official website, digital system of Press Club Gwadar
