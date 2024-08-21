Open Menu

DC Launches 'open Door Policy' For Citizen Grievances

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has introduced an 'open door policy' aimed at addressing the concerns of the Federal Capital residents

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, citizens were now encouraged to bring their problems directly to the district administration for immediate action.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has started a daily routine of meeting with residents to hear their issues and provide solutions on the spot.

This new policy ensured that any citizen could visit the DC's office to discuss their problems directly.

Memon emphasized that the open door policy was not limited to his office alone but extends to all officers within the district administration.

The initiative aimed to foster a collaborative effort between the administration and the public to resolve the city's problems.

Residents were also encouraged to share their suggestions with the district administration.

The DC said that the administration was committed to working together with citizens to improve Islamabad and solve the city's challenges.

This approach marks a significant shift in how the district administration interacts with the public, aiming for a more responsive and inclusive governance model.

