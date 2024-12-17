Open Menu

DC Launches 'Parho Muzaffargarh' Drive To Boost Literacy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC Launches 'Parho Muzaffargarh' drive to boost literacy

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon on Monday launched an ambitious literacy campaign, Parho Muzaffargarh, aimed at addressing the district’s low literacy rate.

The event, held at the District Council Hall, was attended by civil society representatives, students, and education officials. Speaking on the occasion, she underscored the transformative power of education, stating, “Nations equipped with knowledge pave the way for national progress. It is our collective responsibility to spread the light of education.”

She lamented that Muzaffargarh ranked 47th in Punjab in terms of literacy rates, calling for collaborative efforts to achieve 100% literacy in the district. Highlighting the scope of the initiative, she revealed that the district has 88,831 students and teachers from grades 8 to 12, including 61,001 in schools, 26,548 in colleges, and 1,282 associated with the Literacy Department.

The Parho Muzaffargarh campaign requires students from grades 8 to 12 to teach at least three illiterate individuals in their vicinity.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to ensure that children aged 8-14 years are enrolled in schools, while older individuals are provided basic education at home.

Ms. Memon called upon all stakeholders, particularly educators and students, to take ownership of the campaign, describing it as a “shared mission” to eradicate illiteracy. Teachers and students took an oath to actively contribute to the campaign's success.

CEO Education Israr-ul-Haq and District Education Officer Literacy Tahira Rafiq also spoke at the event, expressing gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for her “revolutionary” efforts.

Earlier, Ms. Memon chaired a meeting with union council secretaries to devise strategies for implementing the campaign effectively.

The Parho Muzaffargarh initiative is expected to serve as a beacon of hope for a district striving to improve its educational standing in the province.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Civil Society Progress Muzaffargarh Event All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language D ..

Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day

7 minutes ago
 Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for H ..

Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..

20 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment ..

Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

20 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

21 minutes ago
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories

21 minutes ago
 NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protecti ..

NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights

21 minutes ago
 Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinent ..

Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup

21 minutes ago
 ‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch nex ..

‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday

21 minutes ago
 XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Par ..

XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates

21 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye

Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan